300,000 Shares in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,239,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.

NASDAQ:ISLE remained flat at $$9.73 on Wednesday. 2,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

