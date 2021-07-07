Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

OTCMKTS:ARKIU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 122,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

