Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

GLJ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Grenke in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grenke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.17 ($60.20).

Shares of GLJ stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) on Wednesday, reaching €37.75 ($44.41). The stock had a trading volume of 23,105 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 23.26. Grenke has a 1 year low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 1 year high of €78.25 ($92.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.98.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

