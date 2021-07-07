Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 613,279 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,042,000. Extraction Oil & Gas accounts for about 0.7% of Whitebox Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $101,112,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $41,986,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $34,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $12,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.54. 179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,178. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.88.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.