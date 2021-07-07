Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM opened at $98.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

