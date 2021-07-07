Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of GGPIU remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.