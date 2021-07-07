Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

