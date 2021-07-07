Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $817,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 40.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

