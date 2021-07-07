Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $202,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

