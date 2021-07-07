Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

