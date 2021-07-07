Towle & Co. Cuts Holdings in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Towle & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. Hooker Furniture makes up 2.8% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Hooker Furniture worth $26,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hooker Furniture by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.81 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

