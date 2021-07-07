Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. 32.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 3,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

