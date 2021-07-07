1,731,960 Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,731,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,554,000. Liberty Oilfield Services makes up about 2.1% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Towle & Co. owned about 0.96% of Liberty Oilfield Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $151,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Insiders sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.