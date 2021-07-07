Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,024 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,796. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

