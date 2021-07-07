United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-$27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,192. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.75.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,271 shares of company stock worth $9,136,357. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

