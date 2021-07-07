OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.24. 378,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,021. The firm has a market cap of C$966.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.48. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGI. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.