Zacks: Analysts Expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.61. 7,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,701. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.