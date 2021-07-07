$884.61 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce $884.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $868.20 million and the highest is $909.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,274. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

