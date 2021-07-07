109,473 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Acquired by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Legato Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Legato Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEGO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 1,141,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,030. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89. Legato Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

