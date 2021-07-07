K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 154,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

BWAC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 13,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,405. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

