NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lessened by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.52. 24,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,212,521. The company has a market capitalization of $253.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,727 shares of company stock worth $19,453,172. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

