Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

TXN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.80. The stock had a trading volume of 11,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,832. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

