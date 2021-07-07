Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $53.41 on Friday. Cortexyme has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $60.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

