Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.42

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.60, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Bank of America downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after buying an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after buying an additional 56,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 800,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

