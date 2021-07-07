Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 24,260 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

