Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $17.41. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 24,260 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
