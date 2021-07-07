GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $76.12

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.12, but opened at $78.51. GDS shares last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 1,479 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.03.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,954,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.