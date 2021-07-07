Gartner (NYSE:IT) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.33

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $255.33 and last traded at $255.20, with a volume of 169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.38.

Several research firms recently commented on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 358.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

