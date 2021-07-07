Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.22

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.22 and last traded at $106.56, with a volume of 31377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.85.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $6,835,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.