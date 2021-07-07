Quaker Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after buying an additional 201,416 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 148,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,315,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,025,000 after buying an additional 315,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $6,472,161. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. The company had a trading volume of 309,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,961,006. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.