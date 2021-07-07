Quaker Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,221 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 335,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after buying an additional 126,927 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

