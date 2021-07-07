K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 223,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBG. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $121,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of Sandbridge Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

