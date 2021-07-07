MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,380 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

BMY stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

