K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 257,419 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. trimmed its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,419 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $781,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,700,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $404,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,936. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

