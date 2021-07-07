Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.