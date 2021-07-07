60,744 Shares in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Purchased by K2 Principal Fund L.P.

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGLN. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $70,652,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $64,081,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $45,170,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Magellan Health in the fourth quarter worth about $24,392,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.