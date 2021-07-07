Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $281.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.35. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $156,320.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,055.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

