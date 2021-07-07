$778.10 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post sales of $778.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.10 million. ResMed posted sales of $770.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,651 shares of company stock worth $5,399,470. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. FIL Ltd lifted its position in ResMed by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in ResMed by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $251.66. 2,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $250.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

