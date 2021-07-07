Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-$877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,226. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $173,648.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,787,472. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

