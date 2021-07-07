Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $149.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,779. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

