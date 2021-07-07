Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TECH opened at $455.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $425.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $459.40.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

