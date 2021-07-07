Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,786,940. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

