Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 117,950 Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,190,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,279,000 after buying an additional 134,987 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,565,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. 4,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

