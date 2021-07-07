Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,802 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.72. The firm has a market cap of $442.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

