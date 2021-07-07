Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $96.01. 1,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

