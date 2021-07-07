Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 60,000 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,285. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

