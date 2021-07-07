Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 635 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 501.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $542.79. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,909. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $545.46. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $501.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.