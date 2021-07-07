Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $5.88 Million in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.16% of Diversey at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

