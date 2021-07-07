Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,107 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. The stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,088. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.19. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $213.12 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.35.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

