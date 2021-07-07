Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,538,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $6,529,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RACB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 23,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

