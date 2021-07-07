Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.03. 348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.93. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.